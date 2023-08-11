Facade of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa on Sept. 18, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Prison authorities have confiscated a grenade and dozens of deadly weapons including improvised firearms or "sumpak" and ice picks at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

The contraband items were confiscated during a clearing operation at Building 10 of the national penitentiary's maximum security compound on Wednesday night, according to a report submitted by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

A total of 33 bladed weapons, 10 scissors, 141 electric fans, and 10 multi-cookers were included in the list of confiscated items.

In a separate report, a grenade, 18 ice picks, 3 pieces of sumpak, and 12 pieces of bladed weapons were also seized.

Last month, Catapang lamented that some Bilibid personnel were allegedly allowing the entry of contraband inside the prison.

TRANSFER

Meanwhile, BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang announced that 493 persons deprived of liberty or PDLs, including 171 Chinese, were transferred from the NBP to the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro.

The transferred PDLs were all from the NBP maximum security compound.

"Aside from decongestion, their transfer from NBP to Sablayan will also be good for their health, security and safety," Catapang said in a statement.

The BuCor said around 1,000 prisoners have so far been transferred. It added that more PDLs would be transferred this year to Davao, Iwahig, Leyte, and San Ramon Prison and Penal Farms.

Catapang also alleged in the statement that the transfer of high-profile PDLs out of the NBP was being used to destroy his reputation.

"Nine months na tayong nasa puwesto pero wala namang gulo. Pero nang mag-umpisa tayong mag-transfer ng high-profile inmates, 'yan na ang nagyari," Catapang said.

(I have been in position for nine months, but there was no trouble. But when we started transferring high-profile inmates, this is what happened.)

