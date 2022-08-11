MANILA — Newly appointed Overseas Workers Welfare Administration administrator Arnell Ignacio has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an interview with ANC Thursday, Ignacio said he has been quarantining for 4 days. "I don't know where I got it kasi everyday I'm in the airport welcoming OFWs (overseas Filipino workers)," he said.

Ignacio said he would announce his plans about the agency as soon as he ends his isolation period.

"As soon as I can work they can expect that they can feel that OWWA would be around, will always be around for them," he said.

Malacanang said Wednesday Ignacio was appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to lead OWWA.

The television personality first served as OWWA deputy administrator in 2018 before resigning for personal reasons. He was reappointed in September of last year to the same post.

Before his stint in OWWA, Ignacio was appointed by former President Rodrigo Duterte as the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp's assistant vice president for community and services department.