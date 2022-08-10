PH reports 3,181 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

Eligible Makati residents line up to get their second booster shots against COVID-19 inside a mall in Makati City a day after the Department of Health (DOH) issued guidelines for its nationwide rollout on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Philippines recorded 3,181 new COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed on Wednesday, bringing the country's total confirmed coronavirus infections to 3,813,952.

Active cases stood at 36,035.

Twenty-five new deaths were also reported, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 60,889.

Of the additional infections reported during the day, 1,100 were from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

The positivity rate for August 7 to 9 is at 17.9 percent, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

Total recoveries, meanwhile, stood at 3,717,028.



The Philippines' first COVID-19 case was confirmed on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

During the week of Aug. 1-7, the country tallied 27,331 new COVID-19 cases, or an average of 3,904 per day which is 13 percent higher compared to the daily average the previous week, according to a DOH bulletin.

That was the highest number of cases logged in a single week since the week of Feb. 7-13 this year when 28,280 were reported, said the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Severe and critical patients reached 772 from Aug. 1 to 7.

At least 71.9 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 16.2 million have received their booster shots.

