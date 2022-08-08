Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Philippines tallied 27,331 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, during which severe and critical patients reached 772, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

From Aug. 1 to 7, the country logged an average of 3,904 infections per day, up 13 percent compared to the previous week, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.

This is the highest number of cases logged in a single week since the week of Feb. 7 to 13, 2022 when 28,280 cases were reported, said the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

It is also the second straight week that the daily average cases remained above 3,000. The daily average cases in the week prior or from July 25 to 31, 2022 was 3,443, the research group added.

Of the additional infections during the week, 76 were severe and critical.

A total 772 of or 9.3 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition as of Sunday, said the DOH.

The figure is higher than the previous week's 744 severe and critical patients who comprised 9.2 percent of COVID-19 hospital admissions at the time.

This is the highest proportion of severe and critical admission to total COVID-19 admissions in 6 weeks, or when 10.7 percent was reported during the week of Jun 20 to 26, 2022, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

Some 624 or 24.8 percent of 2,514 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied as of Sunday.

This is the third straight week that the ICU utilization rate remained above 20 percent, according to the ABS-CBN IRG. The upward trend in the COVID-19 ICU bed occupancy has continued over the last 8 weeks, it said.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified 80 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

- 8 in August 2022

- 24 in July 2022

- 5 in March 2022

- 7 in February 2022

- 4 in January 2022

- 1 in October 2021

- 9 in September 2021

- 8 in August 2021

- 3 in July 2021

- 2 in June 2021

- 3 in May 2021

- 5 in April 2021

- 1 in March 2021

Some 71 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 16.6 million have received their booster shots.