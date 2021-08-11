People pass in front of an announcement for the St. Luke’s Hospital at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City on August 10, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said over half of the 37,000 COVID-19 beds in the country are already occupied, with 41 areas under the highest COVID-19 alert classification.

As of August 9, 58.3 percent of COVID-19 beds in the country were already full, Health Spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

"Bagama't 'yung kanilang case trends ay 'di ganun kataas, 'yung kanilang health care utilization ay more than 70 percent na," she said.

(Even if their case trends are not that high, their health care utilization rate is already more than 70 percent.)

According to data from the DOH, areas under alert level 4 are as follows:

METRO MANILA

Las Piñas

Muntinlupa

Pateros

Quezon City

Taguig

Malabon

Makati

San Juan

Valenzuela

Marikina

Navotas

CORDILLERA AUTONOMOUS REGION

Apayao

Baguio City

Benguet

ILOCOS REGION

Dagupan

Ilocos Norte

CAGAYAN VALLEY

Cagayan

Quirino

CENTRAL LUZON

Angeles City

Pampanga

Tarlac

CALABARZON

- Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Quezon

Lucena City

Rizal

BICOL REGION

Naga City

WESTERN VISAYAS

Aklan

Iloilo

Iloilo City

CENTRAL VISAYAS

Cebu

Cebu City

Lapu-lapu City

Siquijor

EASTERN VISAYAS

Ormoc City

NORTHERN MINDANAO

Bukidnon

Cagayan de Oro City

Camiguin

SOCCSKSARGEN

General Santos City

South Cotabato

"It doesn't discount the fact na puwedeng may isang city na napuno na [ang hospitals]," Vergeire said.

"Lahat ng datos na binibigay ngayon points only to one thing: cases are rising," she said.

(It doesn't discount the fact that there is a city where hospitals are already full. All data we are getting point only to one thing: cases are rising.)

The DOH is urging local governments and hospitals to reserve hospitals for severe and critical COVID-19 patients, as asymptomatic cases or those experiencing mild symptoms of the disease may be treated in smaller health facilities, Vergeire said.

Metro Manila's health care utilization is at nearly 60 percent or "moderate risk," said Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega, the country's COVID-19 treatment czar, in a separate interview.

"We made the necessary steps for this because we knew very well the number of intensive care units has to be improved in terms of capacity. If we do not manage them well, it will increase our case fatality rate," he told ANC's Headstart.

Private hospitals have been asked "to come up with their own innovative ways of transforming some of their wards or private rooms to be capable of handling severe and critical cases," he said.

Some hospitals have also provided online consultation and sent COVID-19 homecare kits to mild patients, he added.

The National Capital Region has been placed under enhanced community quarantine— the toughest lockdown— from August 6 to 20 to arrest the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

