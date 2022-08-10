Photo from the Department of Transportation.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Federico Canar, Jr. as the general manager of Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line-3, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Wednesday.

Engr. Oscar Bongon was also appointed as the operations director of MRT-3 while Jorjette Aquino was chosen as DOTr's assistant secretary for railways, agency said.

DOTr release.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista led the oath taking of the new officials, based on the agency's release.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles has yet to issue official documents from the Palace in relation to the appointments.

Last month, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. named the new leaders of attached agencies under the DOTr.

These include Cesar Chiong as the new acting general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority, Carmelo Arcilla as Executive Director of the Civil Aeronautics Board, and Hernani Nieves Fabia as Maritime Industry Authority administrator.

WATCH