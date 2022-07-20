(From left to right) Ma. O Ranada Aplasca, OTS administrator; Cesar Chiong, MIAA acting general manager; Carmelo Arcilla, CAB Executive Director; Manuel Antonio Tamayo, CAAP Deputy Director General for Administration and Finance; and Edgardo Diaz, CAAP Deputy Director General for Operations. Handout, DOTr

MANILA — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. has appointed the new leaders of attached agencies under the Department of Transportation (DOTr), it said on Wednesday.

Marcos named Cesar Chiong as the acting general manager of Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), the DOTr said in a press release.

Chiong succeeded Eddie Monreal and would supervise MIAA to ensure that the airports maintain international standards.

Marcos extended the leadership of Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) Executive Director Carmelo Arcilla, who helmed the agency since the Duterte administration.

The President appointed Hernani Nieves Fabia as Maritime Industry Authority's (Marina) administrator, said the transportation department.

Marcos named Edgardo Diaz as deputy director general for the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP). Manuel Antonio Tamayo will serve also as CAAP deputy director general with Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista designating him as Acting Director General, the DOTR said.

Ma. O Ranada Aplasca, on the other hand, will lead the Office for Transportation Security (OTS).

Bautista led the oath taking of the newly-appointed officials, a photo from the DOTr showed.