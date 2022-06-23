MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr has picked former Philippine Airlines president and chief operating office Jaime Bautista as the next Transportation Secretary.

Bautista who retired as the flag carrier's top official in 2019, will replace incumbent Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade, Marcos' incoming Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez confirmed on Thursday.

In a phone interview, Bautista also said he has officially accepted the position after personally meeting Marcos in his office in Mandaluyong.

Bautista said he was not aware of the offer until the meeting.

He said his experience in airport and airline operations could come in handy as he becomes the next Transportation Secretary in July.

Marcos' initial directive is to develop the main gateway and to see that it meets the highest standards, Bautista said.

Bautista was president of Philippine Airlines from 2004 to 2012. He returned to head the airline again in 2014 until his retirement in 2019.

The incoming Transport chief said the DOTr's helm is bigger than his responsibility as the president of PAL but he believes his experience in airport and airline operations makes him qualified.

- with reports from Katrina Domingo and Raoul Esperas, ABS-CBN News

