MANILA — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will strengthen its regulations after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. vetoed a bill that sought to create a transportation safety board, an official said Wednesday.

The agency supports Marcos' veto as it already has 2 attached offices implementing safety regulations, said Transportation Undersecretary Timothy Batan.

"Mayroon nang mandato na sa safety regulation at ang naging direksyon ng veto statement ng Pangulo ay paigtingin ang mandato ng safety regulation ng existing agencies instead of gumawa tayo ng bagong ahensya," Batan said in a televised briefing.

"Tayo siyempre ay susuporta sa direksyon na 'yan at susundin ang direksyon ng veto statement," he added.

(There is already a mandate on safety regulation and the direction of the veto statement of the President is to strengthen the safety regulation under existing agencies instead of creating a new body. We will support this direction and follow the veto statement.)

Marcos said he vetoed the creation of the Philippine Transportation Safety Board as it would only duplicate existing functions of some offices, cause confusion in terms of authority, and lead to "deficiency in the performance of the responsibilities."

The safety board would have been authorized to conduct hearings, investigations and special studies on major or fatal transportation accidents, and prepare written reports available to the public.

"Having a Philippine Transportation Safety Board will contribute to strengthening our transportation structure to improve mobility, put people back to work and spur the economy," Sen. Grace Poe earlier said.