MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday confirmed his attendance to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting in the United States in November.

Marcos Jr. is expected to join other leaders of APEC’s 21-member economies in its annual series of conferences that would happen in San Francisco this year.

“I look forward to joining fellow APEC leaders in California this year. This will be my third trip to the US since I assumed office,” he said during a meeting with a business delegation from the US and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (US-ASEAN) in Malacañang.

“The Philippines is actively participating in the Indo-Pacific economic framework and the APEC meetings leading up to the Leader’s Summit in San Francisco in November,” he said.

This is the second time Marcos Jr. would attend the APEC Leader’s Summit since taking office last year.

In his appearance during the 29th APEC Leaders’ Summit in Bangkok, the Philippine President spoke about food security, climate change, and the shift to renewable energy, among other topics.

“With energy security high in the economic agenda, we are particularly interested in sustainable land, water and ocean solutions… that support our plans to transform the Philippines into an upper middle income country by the year 2035,” he said during the US-ASEAN Business Council meeting.

“We will build necessary infrastructure to help our growing economy as we transition to clean and renewable energy,“ he said.

Before flying to the US for the APEC Leaders’ Meeting in November, Marcos Jr. Is first expected to travel to Indonesia in September to attend the ASEAN Summit.

