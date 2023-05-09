Home  >  News

President Marcos in Indonesia for ASEAN summit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 09 2023 10:57 PM | Updated as of May 09 2023 11:30 PM

Regional security issues to be discussed at a summit in Labuan Bajo of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is meeting other ASEAN heads of state at the three-day event. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 9, 2023
