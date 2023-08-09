Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Aug. 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) has released updated vaccine certificate guidelines for inbound and outbound travelers.

The DOH said that the presentation of vaccination status and vaccination certificate for COVID-19 is no longer required for international arrivals.

"All arriving international travelers are accepted regardless of their vaccination status," it said in a news release.

The DOH, meanwhile, urged departing international travelers to check on the vaccine certificate requirements of the country of their destination.

For overseas Filipino workers and seafarers, the DOH noted that the issuance of the International Certificate of Vaccination for Prophylaxis for Yellow Fever Vaccine and other vaccinations depends on the requirement of their agency or company.