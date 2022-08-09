Activist and former vice presidential candidate Walden Bello is taken into custody at the Philippine National Police Camp Karingal on Aug. 8, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Former vice presidential candidate Walden Bello was released from detention on Tuesday, just a day after he was arrested over charges of libel and cyber libel.

Bello was seen exiting the Philippine National Police's (PNP) Camp Karingal in Quezon City Tuesday afternoon, after his release papers were signed and issued by the court.

"Siyempre, masaya at nakaligtas na rin," Bello told reporters after his release.

(Of course, I am happy that I've been saved.)

Based on a copy of the arrest warrant shared by his staff, bail was set at P48,000 per case.

Bello, who ran against Vice President Sara Duterte in the May 9 polls, was arrested in his house in Quezon City on Monday afternoon, in connection with the libel and cyber libel cases filed against him by former Davao City information officer Jefry Tupas.

Bello had accused Tupas in a TV interview of being a drug dealer and involved in a drug raid. Tupas denied both allegations.

The controversy between Bello and Tupas stemmed from a November 2021 drug raid during a beach party in Davao de Oro. There were claims by some of those arrested that Tupas was allowed to leave during drug raid.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) did not confirm nor deny the claims, but Tupas was later fired from his position in the Davao City government which, at the time, was led by then-mayor Duterte.

Tupas confirmed being present during the party but said she left early. In the complaint against Bello, Tupas claimed she was never arrested for drugs.

Bello was also declared personal non grata by the Davao City Council following the issue.

— With reports from Zyann Ambrosio and Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News