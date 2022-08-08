Activist and former vice presidential candidate Walden Bello is taken into custody at the Philippine National Police Camp Karingal on August 8, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Former vice presidential candidate Walden Bello was arrested in his house in Quezon City on Monday, according to his staff Leomar Doctolero.

The arrest, which happened at around 4 p.m. Monday, is in connection with the libel and cyber libel cases filed by former Davao City information officer Jefry Tupas against Bello.

Tupas filed the cyber libel case against Bello in March this year after the then-VP candidate accused Tupas of being a drug dealer and of being involved in a drug raid in a TV interview.

Tupas denied both allegations.

Based on a copy of the arrest warrant shared by his staff, Bello is facing two charges — for libel and cyber libel.

Bail is set at P48,000 per case.

The arrest warrant was issued by Davao City by Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 10 Judge Retrina Espe-Fuentes on August 8, 2022.

Doctolero confirmed to ABS-CBN News that they were informed about the possibility of the arrest because of the indictment.

“The resolution for his indictment was released last June 9. We filed for a Motion for Reconsideration with the Prosecutors' Office which was subsequently denied,” he said.

“We have been anticipating the arrest warrant because of the indictment of the Davao prosecutor. It's a bailable offense and counsel is on the way to assist him,” he added.

Bello was initially taken to the Quezon City Police District Station 8 but Doctolero said he was set to be transferred to Camp Karingal where he will be booked, based on the instruction of the district director of QCPD.

The controversy between Bello and Tupas stemmed from a November 2021 drug raid in Davao de Oro.

There were claims by some of those arrested that Tupas was allowed to leave during drug raid.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) was mum on whether Tupas was allowed to leave during the raid.

Tupas was subsequently fired as Davao City information officer.

Tupas confirmed being present during the party but left early. In the complaint against Bello, Tupas claimed she was never arrested for drugs.

Bello, meanwhile, was declared persona non grata by the Davao City Council.

He asked the Davao City Prosecutor's Office to junk the cyber libel case against him but it decided to file the case in court instead.

Bello's former running mate, ex-presidential candidate Ka Leody de Guzman, was on his way to the QC Police Station 8, shortly after hearing about Bello’s arrest.

Both campaigned in Davao City despite the libel and cyber libel complaints Bello was facing and even entered the Davao City Council’s office despite the persona non grata declaration.

