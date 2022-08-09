Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines has detected 927 more cases of the COVID-19's highly transmissible omicron subvariants BA.5, BA.4, and BA.2.12.1, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Government found 909 additional cases of the omicron BA.5, 11 more cases of the BA.4, and seven new cases of the BA.2.12.1, according to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The latest figures raise the country's total to 4,013 BA.5 cases, 181 BA.2.12.1 cases, and 115 BA.4 cases, Vergeire said.

Of the 909 new BA.5 cases, a total of 814 have recovered, while 49 were undergoing isolation. The status of the remaining 43 patients was being verified, according to Vergeire.

All of the 11 new BA.4 cases and of the seven new BA.2.12.1 have recovered, according to the DOH OIC.

Of the additional BA.2.12.1 cases, six were fully vaccinated while the inoculation status of the remaining patient was being verified, said Vergeire.

The exposure and travel histories of all patients have yet to be identified, according to the DOH OIC.

The Philippines last week recorded its first two cases of the omicron BA.2.75 subvariant who are from Western Visayas, the DOH said.

The subvariant, dubbed "Centaurus" due to its rapid spread, is more transmissible than other sublineages and is likely to have high immune evasion, Vergeire earlier said.

A total of 71.9 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, Vergeire said. Of the total figure, 16.6 million have received an additional dose, while 1.5 million have received a second booster, she added.

