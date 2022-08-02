Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - The Philippines has detected its first 2 cases of the omicron BA.2.75 subvariant, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The patients, both from Western Visayas, have recovered, according to Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire. Their exposure and travel histories have yet to be verified, she said.

The subvariant, nicknamed "Centaurus" for its rapid spread, first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the United States, Britain, Germany and Australia.

More details to follow.

--With a report from Agence France-Presse

