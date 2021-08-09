Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto during his State of the City Address at the Tanghalang Pasigueño on the 448th Founding Anniversary of Pasig City, July 2, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday called out reports grading local chief executives based on the efficiency and speed of their COVID-19 vaccination programs, saying these are "not accurate" and "unfair."

Sotto gave the statement during an online press conference after he was asked why Pasig City was trailing behind other Metro Manila areas in its vaccination program against COVID-19.

"Paano mo matataasan yung number na yun e wala namang supply ng bakuna? It's not a fair number," he said, referring to a report that ranked Pasig City as the 8th Metro Manila LGU in terms of fully-vaccinated individuals.

(How can we exceed that number when we don't have vaccine supplies?)

"Kung igre-grade niyo kami o ige-gauge niyo kami o ira-rank niyo kami based on something we can control, that is fair game," he said.

(If you are going to grade us or gauge us or rank us based on something we can control, that is fair game.)

So far, Pasig City has fully vaccinated 192,000 residents or about 20 percent of its population. Some 247,000 others have received their first dose, data from the city government showed.

"Hindi naman kami nagrereklamo. Sila yung may macro perspective," he said, referring to national government officials.

(We are not complaining. They have the macro perspective.)

"They see the big picture so we trust their judgement. From what I've seen, they've been very fair so hindi kami dapat magreklamo (we should not complain)," he said.

"Ang importante kapag may natatanggap kaming supplies, inuubos naman namin. That's all that we can do," he said.

(What's important is when we receive supplies, we use them all. That's all that we can do.)