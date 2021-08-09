Residents take shelter at the NIA Village covered court after a fire razed their community in Barangay Sauyo in Quezon City on Nov. 27, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - COVID-19 cases have been rising across all age groups in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday as the country battles the spread of the more virulent Delta variant.

There is a 59 percent increase in COVID-19 cases across all age brackets between July 13 and 25, the DOH said in a statement.

"The highest increase was observed among the 30-39 age group and lowest among those 80 years old and above during the same period," it said.

The agency has yet to give details on how many COVID-19 cases were recorded for each age group.

"Dapat ay liwanagan natin na itong pagtaas ng kaso ay nararamdaman sa lahat ng grupo at hindi lang sa mga bata," said DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

(We have to clarify that the rise in cases is felt in all age groups and not just with kids.)

The DOH's statement comes as several groups clamor to include teens and children in the government's COVID-19 vaccination program after the Philippines' infection rate shot up to 20 percent due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

Since March 2021, the Philippines has been vaccinating medical workers, elderly, persons with comorbidities, essential workers, and indigent adults against COVID-19.

The DOH earlier said that children are still not included in the vaccination program "due to the global scarcity of vaccine supplies."

As of August 7, the government has fully vaccinated 11.2 million individuals, according to data from the DOH.

RELATED VIDEO