US issues travel warning to Philippines due to COVID-19

Enforcers from the PNP Highway Patrol Group inspect vehicles passing through a checkpoint along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Aug. 4, 2020 during the first day of Metro Manila and adjacent provinces under modified enhanced community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The United States released an advisory on Friday, telling its citizens to "reconsider" traveling to the Philippines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a travel advisory, the US Embassy in Manila said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 3 travel health notice on the Philippines due to the coronavirus crisis.

The US national public health institute said the risk of contracting COVID-19 in the Philippines was high.

"CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential international travel to the Philippines," it said on its website.

"If you get sick in the Philippines and need medical care, resources may be limited."

The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 126,885, with 4,226 new infections, the Department of Health reported Saturday.

The nationwide caseload included 2,209 fatalities, 67,117 recoveries and 57,559 active cases.

Despite having one of the world's longest lockdowns, the Philippines has tallied the most number of COVID-19 cases among Southeast Asian nations.

The US embassy also urged Americans to exercise caution in the Philippines "due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, a measles outbreak and kidnapping."

US citizens should forego traveling to the Sulu archipelago and Marawi City and reconsider going to other areas of Mindanao.

"Terrorist and armed groups continue plotting possible kidnappings, bombings, and other attacks in the Philippines," the embassy said.

"Terrorist and armed groups may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities."