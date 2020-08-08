Philippines logs 4,226 new coronavirus cases; total now 126,885

Market-goers buy local produce at the Kamuning Public Market in Quezon City on Aug. 4, 2020 as Metro Manila reverts to modified enhanced community quarantine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines on Saturday reported 4,226 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the country's fourth highest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

The additional cases raised the nationwide tally to 126,885, of which 57,559 are considered active. Nearly 92 percent of them are considered mild.

This is also the 10th straight day that the Department of Health (DOH) announced at least 3,000 new infections.

To date, the Philippines still has the most number of total and active coronavirus cases among Southeast Asian nations.

In its latest bulletin, the DOH said the number of people who recovered from COVID-19 climbed by 287 to 67,117.

It also reported 41 new fatalitie, bringing the death toll to 2,209.

The National Capital Region, the country's epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis, recorded the most new coronavirus cases with 2,669, followed by Laguna (285), Cavite (154), Cebu (125) and Rizal (118).

The DOH also clarified that some 95 duplicates were removed from the total case count.

"Moreover, we have updated the health status of the 20 cases previously reported as recovered but after final validation they were deaths (11) and active (9) cases," it said.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus, which first emerged in Wuhan City in China's Hubei province, has sickened 19.3 million people and killed 721,000 others, a running tally from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed. - With a report from ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team