The Supreme Court building in Padre Faura, Manila on August 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Office of the Court Administrator has released revised health protocols on court operations after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. lifted the state of public health emergency in the country due to COVID-19.

In Memorandum Circular No. 271-2023, signed on Aug. 4 but was only released Saturday, Court Administrator Raul Villanueva said only suspected and symptomatic COVID-19 patients require antigen testing.

Antigen tests can be conducted in their homes or through clinics or hospitals.

"Positive antigen test result at home should be validated with an RT-PCR result, if still available, and if the result is confirmed positive, the infected person needs to isolate for at least five (5) days from start of symptoms on sick leave," the circular read.

"If a judge or staff... secure a fit to work certification from a medical practitioner or doctor," it added.

Antigen testing may also be required by judges for visitors in their courts or halls of justice.

Wearing of face masks, meanwhile, is now optional inside the Supreme Court premises and the halls of justice. Judges, however, may require face mask wearing inside their courts or halls of justice.

Face-to-face seminars initiated by Philippine Judicial Academy and the Supreme Court-Office of Administrative Services (OAS), the circular noted, will also continue requiring antigen tests at their discretion.

"All Judges and Clerks of Court must be vigilant and monitor the health condition of their staff and report any symptomatic or sick employees of COVID-19 to the OAS-OCA," it read.

Marcos, Jr. has recently approved the lifting of the Philippines' COVID-19 public health emergency status, citing the continued immunization and decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines and the existing safety and travel protocols.