Commuters wait for public transit on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 6, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — All medical protocols on COVID-19 in the Philippines are lifted, the Department of Health (DOH) said late Saturday, after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. terminated the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration in the country.

"Consequently, the requirement for wearing masks in public transportation and other settings as specified in (Executive Order) 7 is now considered rescinded from a technical standpoint," Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in a statement.

Under EO 7 that Marcos signed in October last year, the use of face masks was mandatory in the following settings:

Healthcare facilities, including but not limited to, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, nursing homes and dialysis clinics

Medical transport vehicles, such as ambulance and paramedic rescue vehicles

Public transportation by land, air and sea

As stated in Proclamation No. 297 that lifted the Philippines' COVID-19 public health emergency status, the DOH said the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on COVID-19 vaccines and the payment of outstanding dues for the Health Emergency Allowance would still be in effect, and would be valid for one more year.

The extension would allow for the "depletion of remaining vaccine supplies," it said.

The issuance of Proclamation No. 297 last Friday ended the coronavirus public health emergency in the Philippines after more than 3 years.

In his proclamation, Marcos cited the continued immunization and decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and the existing safety and travel protocols.

He said while the COVID-19 remains a "serious concern for certain subpopulations," the Philippines has maintained a sufficient healthcare system capacity and low hospital bed utilization rates.

"All prior orders, memoranda, and issuances that are effective only during the State of Public Health Emergency shall be deemed withdrawn, revoked or canceled and shall no longer be in effect," the proclamation read.

The lifting came months after the World Health Organization declared that it no longer considers COVID-19 as a global health emergency, but its European office clarified that the disease has "not gone away."

More than 4.17 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Philippines as of Saturday, of which 5,199 are active. Up to 66,542 people succumbed to the disease.

The Philippines confirmed its first COVID-19 case in January 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

