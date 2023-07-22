Marcos lifts COVID-19 public health emergency

Passengers traveling via the MRT-3 North Avenue station in Quezon City wear face masks in light of the upheld mask mandate within train lines on April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA (UPDATED) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the lifting of the Philippines' COVID-19 public health emergency status.

In signing Proclamation No. 297 issued on Friday, Marcos cited the continued immunization and decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines and the existing safety and travel protocols.

He said while the COVID-19 remains to be a "serious concern for certain subpopulations," Philippines has maintained the sufficient healthcare system capacity and low hospital bed utilization rates.

"All prior orders, memoranda, and issuances that are effective only during the State of Public Health Emergency shall be deemed withdrawn, revoked or canceled and shall no longer be in effect," the proclamation read.

"All EUA (emergency use authorization) issued by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) pursuant to Executive Order (EO) No. 121 (s. 2020) shall remain valid for a period of one year from the date of lifting of the State of Public of Public Health Emergency for the sole purposes of exhausting the remaining vaccines," the proclamation also said.

All government agencies and offices were told to ensure its policies and rules would take into consideration the proclamation.

Marcos' predecessor, former president Rodrigo Duterte, announced in March 2020 the declaration of a public health emergency to accelerate the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May this year, the World Health Organization said it no longer considers COVID-19 a global health emergency.

