Volunteers under the rain run at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) on May 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — A low pressure area over Luzon has strengthened the southwest monsoon or the habagat, bringing rains over most parts of the Philippines during the weekend, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

The LPA, which was last spotted near Doña Remedios Trinidad in Bulacan, is moving west-northwestward and trigger rainy weather across most parts of the country Saturday and over western sections of Luzon and Visayas by Sunday.

The combined effect of the LPA and monsoon rains will affect Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas by Saturday, while Zambales, Bataan, and Mindoro on Sunday.

In Mindanao, PAGASA said intense afternoon or evening thunderstorms are expected.

The weather agency warned that flooding and landslides are highly likely in these areas.

The LPA will emerge over the West Philippine Sea on Saturday and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Sunday.

PAGASA added that no other weather disturbance is expected to enter the Philippine area this weekend.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.