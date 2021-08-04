Tropical depression Gorio leaves PAR

MANILA—Tropical depression Gorio left the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday afternoon, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

The country's seventh storm this year exited at 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Anna Clauren.

It was last estimated 760 kilometers northeast of Itbayat town, Batanes as of 3 a.m. Thursday, moving north-northwest at 15 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 55 kph with 75 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. weather bulletin.

The southwest monsoon or habagat is forecast to dampen Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Batanes and Babuyan Islands, according to PAGASA.

Metro Manila, Cagayan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of Ilocos region, and the Cordilleras, might experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to habagat.