PAGASA: LPA off extreme Northern Luzon intensifying habagat

MANILA—A low-pressure area north of extreme Luzon is strengthening the southwest monsoon, which could dump rains over parts of the country, the state weather bureau said early Tuesday.

PAGASA is also monitoring 2 tropical depressions outside the Philippine area of responsibility, which are not expected to directly affect the country, weather forecaster Meno Mendoza said.

One was estimated 3,245 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, while the other was spotted 920 km west of extreme Northern Luzon.

"Ang nakakaapekto sa atin itong binabantayang low pressure area sa layong 615 km hilagang dulong hilaga ng Luzon. Ito ang nakakatulong upang lumakas ang ating habagat," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We're closely watching the low pressure area estimated 615 north of extreme Northern Luzon. This is what's strengthening the southwest monsoon.)

The Ilocos, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan will experience widespread moderate to at times heavy rains brought by habagat, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley may experience occasional monsoon rais, PAGASA added.