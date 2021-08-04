MANILA - The low pressure area off Batanes has developed into tropical depression Gorio on Wednesday morning, the state weather bureau said.

The country's seventh storm this year was last spotted northeast of Itbayat town, Batanes, PAGASA said.

The southwest monsoon is forecast to dampen Ilocos region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan on Wednesday, according to the weather bureau.

Occasional monsoon rains are expected over Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, PAGASA said.

The rest of the country may experience isolated rains or thunderstorms due to habagat.

More details to follow.