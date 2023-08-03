RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Metro Manila and other parts of the country will see better weather on Friday after several days of rains due to the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by typhoon Khanun (formerly Falcon), PAGASA said.

Khanun left the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday and was last spotted 715 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes at 3 a.m. on Friday.

"Yung dating si bagyong Falcon ay patuloy pong kumikilos, though mabagal…papalayo ng ating area of responsibility kaya yung epekto po ng habagat kahit papaano ay nababawasan sa ilang bahagi ng ating bansa," PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren Jorda told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(The former typhoon Falcon continues moving, though slowly, away from our area of responsibility, so the effect of the habagat has weakened in some parts of our country.)

The habagat will still bring occasional rains in Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan, Jorda said.

Cloudy weather expected in the Cordilleras, Batanes, Babuyan islands, Occidental Mindoro, parts of Ilocos region, and Central Luzon, she added.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience “gradual improve of weather,” Jorda said.

“Posible pong maulap hanggang sa bahagyang maulap na lang ang ating kalangitan ngayong umaga, then hapon, gabi doon na lang po ulit natin inaasahan ang mga pag-ulan. Humina na po yung mga ulan na inaasahan natin ngayong maghapon kumpara po sa mga naranasan natin noong mga nakaraang araw,” she said.

(It may be cloudy or slightly cloudy in the morning, while rains could hit in the afternoon or evening. The rains we are expecting are weaker than the downpour we experienced in the past days.)

PAGASA has not monitored any low pressure area that could affect the country in the next 3 to 5 days, she said.

“Improving na po, hanggang sa weekend po ay mas maayos na panahon ang ating inaasahan sa malaking bahagi po ng ating bansa,” Jorda said.

(Our weather will improve until the weekend in most of our country.)

Falcon had stirred monsoon rains on the heels of typhoon Egay, which unleashed floods in parts of Luzon and left at least 27 dead.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.



