Meralco replaces toppled electric poles in Binondo

Meralco deployed engineers and linemen in Binondo, Manila to restore electricity service after several electric poles fell Thursday. Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) deployed engineers and linemen to help expedite the restoration of electricity service in Binondo, Manila after several electric poles toppled Thursday afternoon.

Engineer Joseph David, team leader of Meralco Manila Sector, said they are working to ensure that power will be restored soon along Quintin Paredes Road and Ongpin Street.

“Kung saan lang po ‘yung mga natumbang poste, bale dun din po natin siya talaga itinatayo. Target namin matapos ito tomorrow lunch,” David said.

He also assured that Meralco will shoulder the expenses of damaged properties.

“Na-coordinate na po ng legal team namin kanina and sasagutin naman po ng Meralco kung anuman kailangang gagawin dito sa mga sasakyan na ito,” he added.

Meralco will also conduct its own investigation into the incident and will come up with a report.

As of 7:20 Thursday evening, Plaza San Lorenzo Ruiz is now passable, according to Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau.