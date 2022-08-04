This file photo taken on Aug. 13, 2016 shows Philippines' former president Fidel Ramos gesturing during a press conference at Camp Aguinaldo in Manila. Ramos, who oversaw a rare period of steady growth and peace that won him the reputation as one of the country's most effective leaders ever, has died aged 94, officials said on July 31, 2022. Noel Celis, AFP/File

MANILA — The family of the late Fidel V. Ramos on Thursday thanked the government for providing assistance in the wake of the former Philippine leader.

In a statement, the family said it was grateful to the Office of the President and other government agencies for ensuring a "peaceful, orderly and safe" observance of Ramos' wake and upcoming state funeral.

Ramos, the 12th President of the Philippines, died Sunday at age 94.

His wake is being held at the Heritage Park in Taguig City, which will end with his state funeral and inurnment at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Aug. 9.

"Former First Lady Amelita 'Ming' M. Ramos and family will be receiving current and past leaders from the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary during the wake," the family said.

Here is the schedule released by the family.

Thursday, August 4

7:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Government Officials

3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Members of the Ramos Cabinet and RPDEV

5:00 p.m. – Service/Mass

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Prepared Tributes

10:00 p.m. onwards – end of visiting hours

Friday, August 5

7:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Government Officials, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Members of the Business Community, and Members of Civil Society Organizations

3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Former Malacañang Press Corps, DND Press Corps, and FOCAP

5:00 p.m. – Service/Mass

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Prepared Tributes

10:00 p.m. onwards – end of visiting hours

Saturday, August 6

7:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Veterans, Military, Law Enforcement, and the West Point Society

3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Rotary Club of Manila

5:00 p.m. – Service/Mass

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Prepared Tributes

10:00 p.m. onwards – end of visiting hours

Sunday, August 7

7:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Public Viewing

3:00 – 4:30 p.m. “Ex-Men,” Campaigners, Former OP Executives, OPSOG, LAKAS Founders, and Close-in Staff

5:00 p.m. – Service/Mass

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Prepared Tributes

10:00 p.m. onwards – end of visiting hours

Monday, August 8

7:00 am. – 4:00 p.m. Public Viewing

5:00 p.m. – Service/Mass

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Prepared Tributes

10:00 p.m. onwards – end of visiting hours

Tuesday, August 9

10:00 a.m. – Inurnment at Libingan ng mga Bayani

The family said that instead of sending flowers, guests may instead make a contribution to the following charitable institutions.

Veterans Memorial Medical Center

Philippine Red Cross

Hero Foundation, Inc.

ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, Inc.

Center for Health Improvement and Life Development (CHILD) Haus

JG Patnubay Foundation

Ramos Peace and Development Foundation, Inc. (RPDEV)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a 10-day mourning period in honor of Ramos.

