PAGASA: Brewing storm forms east of Visayas

This PAGASA photo shows the location of the LPA at 8 am Thursday

MANILA — A low pressure area has formed east of Visayas on Thursday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 8 a.m., it was located 300 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

It is forecast to cross the Southern-Central Luzon area by Saturday and emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Sunday where it may develop into a tropical depression.

The LPA will enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat starting Friday until early next week.

Rainy weekend is also expected over Metro Manila, Central and Southern Luzon, and Visayas due to the monsoon rains.

Flooding and landslides are likely in these areas.

—Report from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News

