MANILA - Singapore Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong on Thursday paid tribute to former Philippine President Fidel V. Ramos who died early this week.

Goh, Singapore's second prime minister who served from 1990 to 2004, said he and Ramos "became close friends" as the latter also served as president from 1992 until 1998.

"I called him “Eddie”. He was well-disposed towards Singapore, and always greeted me with a cheery Mabuhay! We played golf together several times," Goh said in a Facebook post that included photos of them taken during Ramos' state visit to Singapore in 1993.

"Saddened indeed by the passing of former Philippine President Fidel V. Ramos," he said. "My deepest condolences to President Ramos’ family."

Late President Fidel V. Ramos with former Singapore Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong in 1993.

Goh remembered Ramos' career as public servant and his contribution in the region.

"President Ramos had an illustrious career in public service. Under his leadership, the Philippines experienced stability and a period of rapid growth in the 1990s. He worked tirelessly to improve the lives of all Filipinos," he wrote.

The Philippines' 12th president has been credited for enabling the country to weather the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis and be among the continent’s Tiger Cub Economies.

"We cooperated in ASEAN to advance the bloc’s interests. Later, he was called upon as an Eminent Person, and played an instrumental role in establishing the ASEAN Charter," Goh said of Ramos.

ASEAN stands for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with the following as members: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Ramos "was a well-respected ASEAN statesman," said Goh.

For him, leaders like Ramos are the primary reason why Singapore and the Philippines "enjoy a warm and substantive friendship".

Ramos passed away Sunday at the age of 94.

Ramos passed away Sunday at the age of 94.

