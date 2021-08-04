Residents queue to claim their cash assistance at the multipurpose hall of Barangay Martirez in Pateros on April 13, 2021. The barangay implemented staggered schedule in the claiming of cash assistance to avoid overcrowding and ensure adherence to proper minimum health protocols. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The cash aid distribution for residents of Metro Manila will likely begin Friday, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Wednesday.

The capital region's 13 million people will be under enhanced community quarantine from Aug. 6 to 20. Some 10.7 million residents will get P1,000 each while up to 4 members of a family can get cash assistance, Malacañang earlier said.

Some P11.2 billion will be allotted for financial aid, Año said.

"Siguro pagpatak ng ating ECQ pilitin nating masimulan na yan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(I think when ECQ begins we should try to start distribution.)

"Sa lalong madaling panahon kasi kailangan nating mabigay itong ayuda."

(We should do this in the soonest possible time because we need to distribute this cash aid.)

The final list of beneficiaries will depend on the local government and aid may be given out through distribution points, via house-to-house, or through transmittance centers, according to Año.

All authorized persons outside their residence, including those unvaccinated, may leave their house during the ECQ provided they have valid IDs or documentation, Año said.

"Wala tayong pinaiiral na ang kailangan bakunado lang...Puwede pa rin lumabas ang di bakuna, kailangan lang todo ingat. Kung puwede, ang mga bakunado na lang ang bumili ng pagkain o gamot," he said.

(We're not enforcing a rule that only the vaccinated can go outside...Those unvaccinated are still allowed outdoors, they just need to be extra careful. If possible, vaccinated members of the household should be the ones to buy food or medicine.)

Manufacturing and food delivery businesses will be allowed to operate, he added.