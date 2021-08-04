Lapu-Lapu City mayor falls prey to food delivery scam

MANILA - Mayor Junard Chan of Lapu-Lapu City fell prey Wednesday to a food delivery scam, receiving nearly P7,000 worth of food in his office which he did not order, he said on his social media account.

Writing in Cebuano, Chan shared on his Facebook account that he was surprised upon the arrival of the food that had a total cost of P6,710, plus P200-delivery charge.

"Naluoy kaayo ko sa caterer nga nailad intawn. Nanginabuhi ra intawn cya ug tinarong taliwala sa pandemia pero gi-scam hinuon siya sa mga wala puangod nga mangingilad. Sa akong kaluoy, ako na lang gibayran ang kantidad sa giorder," the mayor said.

(I pity the caterer that was scammed. The caterer was just trying to make a decent living amid the pandemic, but the scammers took advantage. Out of sympathy, I decided to pay for the food that was ordered.)

He said the alleged scammer also tricked the caterer into sharing P2,800 worth of cellphone load.

Chan said he promptly ordered the chief of the city police and of the local Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to conduct a probe to identify those behind the scam and file appropriate charges.

"As Mayor, dili ako motolerate sa maong binuang. Ug dili ako mohunong hangtod dli madakpan ang nagbuhat niini," he said.

(As a mayor, I will not tolerate this foolishness. And I will not stop until the person behind this is apprehended.)

The mayor shared three cellphone numbers that the alleged scammer supposedly used in placing the food order, to warn the public about it.

He also advised the public to get in touch with his chief of staff, Junard Abalos, to confirm any orders supposedly placed by him or his office.

