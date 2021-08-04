BFP modernization bill aprubado na sa Senado

Mga miyembro ng Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) sa BFP Headquarters sa Quezon City noong May 18, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA - Inaprubahan na ng Senado ang Bicameral Conference Committee Report kaugnay sa Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Bill.

Labing-apat na senador ang pumabor sa report, at apat ang tumutol, kabilang sina Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senator Kiko Pangilinan at Senator Nancy Binay.

Nag-abstain naman sina Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III at Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

Sa deliberasyon sa plenaryo ngayong Miyerkoles, sinabi ni Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, ang sponsor ng panukala, na “best reconciled version” ang ipinasa ng bicam.

"We included in the bill the specific number of BFP personnel for SPU (Special and Protection Unit) in order to limit the authority of the BFP on the issuance of firearms. With this amendment, the Senate panel thru Senator Hontiveros further amended the provision to ensure that those who will be appointed in the SPU will be well trained to handle firearms," ani Dela Rosa.

"As such, all SPU members shall be required to undergo neuropsychological examination before their appointment to the unit as well as periodic trainings," dagdag niya.

Naging mahaba aniya ang usapan, lalo na sa pag-aarmas sa mga bombero.

Base sa napagkasunduan, tanging aarmasan lamang ang mga tauhan ng SPU para malimitahan din ang mga tauhan ng BFP na hahawak ng baril.

Bawat BFP station ay mayroong SPU na kabibilangan ng 14 na tauhan. May dalawang team leaders na may ranggong Fire Inspector.

Ang SPU members ay bibigyan ng handgun, body armors at body cameras, at sila ang magbibigay seguridad sa mga kapwa bombero.

Hindi nakalusot sa ratipikasyon ng Senado ang panunakala noong Hunyo, matapos palagan ng mga senador ang probisyon ukol sa pag-aarmas sa mga bombero dahil wala iyon sa inaprubahan ng Senado sa Third Reading.

Ayon kay Dela Rosa, iginiit ng contingent ng Kamara sa Bicameral Conference Committee na manatili ang probisyon ukol dito.



PANOORIN

