Senador Sotto, Villar, nagkainitan sa isyu ng physical attendance sa Senado

MAYNILA - Nagkainitan nitong Huwebes sina Sen. Vicente Sotto III at Sen. Cynthia Villa sa isyu ng pagiging physically present sa plenaryo ng Senado.

Nag-ugat ito matapos ang botohan ng mga mambabatas sa mosyon ni Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa sa kanyang panukalang batas patungkol sa modernisasyon ng Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Hindi kasi naka-connect agad sa internet si Sen. Bong Go kaya hindi rin nakasama sa bilangan ng mga present na mambabatas at hindi rin nakaboto sa mosyon in Dela Rosa.

Nag-nominal voting ang mga mambabatas sa mosyon ni Dela Rosa na layong pagtibayin ang bicameral report sa kanyang panukala.

Sa 22 na senador na present physically at virtually, 11 ang bumoto ng 'yes' pabor sa panukala ni Dela Rosa, 8 ang nag-'no' at 3 ang nag-abstain.

Kasama si Sotto sa 3 nag-abstain kaya nagpaliwanag siya sa kanyang posisyon.

Pero sa kanyang paliwanag, sinabi niya ang kahalagahan ng pagiging physically present sana ni Go para nabilang ang kanyang boto, na naunang nagsabing mahina raw ang kanyang internet connection.

“Well I don’t, we should put it that way, you will have to be here present physically so that your vote will be counted, hindi ganon.” paliwanag ni Sotto.

Agad namang sumagot si Villar na inakalang pinatutukuyan ni Sotto ang mga tulad niyang hindi nakadadalo sa Senate sessions nang personal.

Ipinunto nito ang pagiging senior citizen niya kaya hindi nakakadalo ng personal sa plenary session, lalo na't ipinagbabawal ito sa guidelines ng gobyerno ngayong may pandemya.

“Mr. Senate President may I answer that? They don’t allow seniors, in fact maku-kuwestiyon kayo. 'Pag sinasabi mo palagi na dapat nandito kayo you should consider that we cannot get out. Kayo senior nakakalabas kayo eh you take the risk of being questioned. Because under the protocol the seniors cannot go out of their home,” sagot ni Villar

Halos magkasapawan ng salita ang 2 mambabatas sa pagpapaliwanag ni Sotto na hindi si Villar ang kanyang pinatutungkulan na dapat present sa Senado.

“Your honor I was not pertaining to anyone except Senator Go. I was pertaining to Senator Go because he was not here, we was not online during the vote. Even in the roll call," ani Sotto.

Sa unang bahagi ng sesyon ngayong Huwebes, pinuri pa ng mga kapwa mambabatas si Sotto sa pagiging 100 percent na physically present sa mga sesyon ng Senado.

“Mr. Senate President, I am not talking of Mr. Go now, I’m just talking that you are always talking that you should be here, how can we be there, we are seniors, we are not allowed to get out of our homes. Masuwerte ka na senior ka pinapayagan ka, pero kung malagay tayo sa diyaryo na mga senior tayo dahil senador tayo, lumalabas tayo sa bahay natin, 'di ba panget din tingnan 'yun,” sinabi ni Villar

Sinabi ni Sotto na kung walang internet connection, mas mabuting physically present ang mambabatas sa Senado para mabilang ang kanyang boto.

Giit pa ng senador, hindi kailangan ni Villar na pumunta sa Senado kung ayaw nito dahil isa naman siyang senior citizen.

"I take exception to what you're saying, baka akala niyo pinariringgan ko kayo. Di ko kayo pinariringgan. You don't have to be here if you don't want to, you are seniors. I was pertaining to Senator Bong Go and the vote," ani Sotto.

Matapos ang sagutang ito, agad na sinuspinde ni Sotto ang sesyon ng Senado.

BFP MODERNIZATION

Bago ito, muling binalikan ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon ang adaption ng bicameral conference report o naging mga amyenda sa panukalang batas ni Dela Rosa na may titulong: “The Creation of a Security and Protection Unit as part of specialized services development of the BFP” na niratipikahan ng House of Representatives noong May 24.

Ayon kay Dela Rosa, layon ng naturang panukala na bigyang proteksyon ang mga miyembro ng BFP sa pagresponde nila sa mga sunog at iba pang kahalintulad na emergency kung saan aarmasan ang mga bombero sa mga susunod na taon.

“Sa pamamagitan ng panukalang batas na ito, matutugunan na ang mga kakulangan sa personnel, kagamitan at imprastraktura para sa mas modernong BFP, hindi lamang ito para sa ating mga bombero pero higit sa lahat ay para sa buong sambayanang Pilipino na maprotektahan at maseserbisyuhan ng panukalang batas na ito. “ sinabi ni Dela Rosa.

Nilinaw ni Dela Rosa na hindi sa panahon ng pandemya mangyayari ang pag-aarmas sa mga miyembro ng BFP pero mariin itong tinutulan ni Drilon.

“In the future but right now, they are not contemplating and even in this bill, they are not requesting for funds for the purchase of firearms," paliwanag ni Dela Rosa.

"Maybe after COVID-19, if funds will allow, maybe they will procure to arm this security and protection unit but not for this year and next year," dagdag niya.

Ayon kay Dela Rosa, mayroong request ang BFP para sa pagbili ng 31,000 na baril para sa kanilang mga tauhan subalit ang hiling na ito ay hindi rin naman naaprubahan sa deliberasyon ng Senado at ng Malacañang kaya walang pending request para dito.

Pero para kay Drilon, maaaring hindi ngayong 2021 ang pagpopondo para sa pagbili ng mga armas ng mga miyembro ng BFP na inamin din naman ni Dela Rosa.

“With all due respect to the good sponsor, it is not a question of how many but whether or not this provision authorizes the purchase of firearms, and in fact the good sponsor admits on the record that in fact this provision will be used now to purchase firearms in the future,” sinabi ni Drilon.

Binigyang diin din ni Drilon na 13 sa mga senador ang bumoto kontra sa probisyon na ito ng panukala ni Dela Rosa

“It is very dangerous if we allow our senate contingent to go against the policy adapted by the Senate. With the admission on the record of the good sponsor ( Sen. Ronaldo Dela Rosa ) that the amendment will authorize the purchase of 2,282 firearms. It is with regret that I place on record my objection to the adoption of the bicameral conference committee report,” aniya.

Dahil dito, balik sa committee level ang parliamentary status ng panukalang batas ni Dela Rosa para sa modernization ng BFP dahil sa naturang probisyon.

