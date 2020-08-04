405 health workers in PH currently battling COVID-19; total infections climb to 5,096

Midwives monitor patients at the Quirino Memorial Medical Center OB-Gyne ward on May 8, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines' health department said 405 health workers in the country are currently infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), accounting for nearly 8 percent of the total cases among the sector.

In its COVID-19 situationer report released Monday, the Department of Health said the total number of coronavirus infections among health workers in the country has climbed to 5,096, as of Aug. 2.

This is 5% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, which was at 103,104 that day.

According to the report, 4,652 or 91.3 percent of the infected health workers have already recovered, while 39 or 0.8 percent succumbed to the disease.

Of the active cases, 66.2% are mild cases, and 33.1% are asymptomatic. There are 2 health workers with severe symptoms, and 1 under critical condition.

The infected health workers include 1,734 nurses, 1,100 doctors, 338 nursing assistants, 210 medical technologists, 119 radiologic technologists, 92 midwives, 43 respiratory therapists, and 41 pharmacists.

There were also non-medical staff from health facilities infected with the disease: 407 administrative staff, 161 utility personnel, 73 dietary staff, 64 drivers, 50 barangay health workers, 37 security guards and 15 caregivers.

Health workers have been making headlines in recent weeks as some have resorted to silent protests due to overwork and safety concerns caused by the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Medical societies also called on the government to implement stricter quarantine measures to give hospitals time to prepare for the rising number of patients.

On Tuesday, the DOH reported a record-high of 6,352 additional COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections to 112,593.

The active cases stood at 44,429, of which, 0.6 percent are in critical condition, 0.8 percent are severe, 7.5 percent are asymptomatic, and 91.2 percent are mild cases.