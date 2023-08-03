Motorists face heavy traffic as floods hit parts of NLEX

MANILA — Motorists plying the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) dealt with heavy traffic as floods brought by monsoon rains hit sections of the major thoroughfare, its management said Thursday.

NLEX traffic management head Robin Ignacio said that the expressway's northbound and southbound lanes near San Simon, Pampanga still had slow-moving traffic that extended up to 6 kilometers.

In the part of the expressway under Tulaoc Bridge, the flood was 50 centimeters deep.

"Kasulukuyan pa rin pong kinukumpuni o pinu-put up yung mga sandbagging para maharangan po natin yung tubig na nanggagaling po dito sa labas papasok sa expressway," Ignacio told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(We are currently putting up sandbags to block floodwaters from entering the expressway.)

He also said they were working to seal up NLEX to avoid water from the nearby Pampanga River from flowing into the road.

"In-e-ensure namin na yung pinapasukan ng tubig pabalik ay maselyuhan, para po yung pag-pump natin kahit mataas yung lebel sa taas mahina lang po yung pagbalik ng tubig," he said.

(We are making sure that the areas where the water seeps in are sealed, so that little to no water comes back to the road after we have pumped them out.)

He added that the NLEX management was already coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Central Luzon and the Pampanga provincial government to provide a long-term solution to the highway's flooding problem.

Ignacio suggested dredging as a possible long-term solution, especially that the Pampanga River continues to overflow when monsoon rains drench the province.

He said NLEX management was also working with the DPWH to determine which areas to conduct dredging or clearing operations.

Ignacio also noted that a long-term solution to the flooding problem at NLEX was important, especially after toll fees were recently increased.

Asked if the toll hike would be suspended following the flood, he said that such decision was up to the NLEX leadership.

"Lahat po ng feedback na ganyan ay gina-gather po namin at pag-uusapan po sa top management," he said.

(We are gathering all feedback for the top management to discuss.)