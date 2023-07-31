Residents wade through waist-deep water to reach their houses in a flooded area of Barangay Libertad, Abulug, Cagayan on July 27, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Cagayan and Pampanga provinces declared a state of calamity on Monday due to the onslaught of typhoon Egay.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of both provinces approved the local disaster councils' recommendation to place the entire Cagayan and Pampanga under a state of calamity, their public information offices said.

A state of calamity would allow local officials to tap emergency funds.

Egay unleashed strong winds and rains when it made landfall in Cagayan last week and pummeled other Luzon areas.

The nationwide death toll from the typhoon stood at 25 as of 8 a.m., the national disaster council said.

More rains are expected in parts of Luzon and Visayas in the next days due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by another cyclone, typhoon Falcon.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.