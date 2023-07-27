Cagayan PDRRMO Cagayan PDRRMO Cagayan PDRRMO Cagayan PDRRMO Cagayan PDRRMO Cagayan PDRRMO

Massive flooding in Cagayan trapped some residents on roofs as floods ravaged parts of the province on Thursday.

Cagayan was one of the provinces seriously hit by the onslaught of Typhoon Egay, now out of the Philippine area, when it ripped through the northern Philippines this week.

In photos sent by Cagayan's disaster office, severe flooding persisted in the aftermath of the typhoon, leading residents of Abulug town to transfer to higher ground such as the roofs of their homes while awaiting to be rescued.

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba lamented Wednesday that Cagayan's "rivers are now swelling."

"That is why we're expecting flooding along the Cagayan River and its tributaries," he said.

"This will not end with the super typhoon... we still have to address the swelling of the Cagayan River and that of the Abulug River."

As of Thursday, 5 people were reported dead as Typhoon Egay pounded the northern Philippines and affected hundreds of thousands of residents, according to disaster officials.