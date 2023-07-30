Marcos vows housing aid for Egay victims

Typhoon Egay triggered a landslide in Mountain Province, causing damage to several houses and buildings. Photo courtesy of Mountain Province Public Information Office

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday said that the government was ready to provide housing assistance and support for residents who were left homeless by Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri).

In a statement, Marcos said the government had housing repair assistance and "emergency support" prepared for residents whose houses were damaged or destroyed by the storm's wrath.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) earlier reported that as of Sunday, there were 21,978 houses that bore Egay's brunt. The estimated cost of damage to the houses was pegged at ₱344,000.

Marcos said his administration was already in the process of identifying whose houses were damaged or destroyed by the storm so they could provided with the necessary aid.

“Hinahanap naman namin para makapagbigay ng assistance lahat ng partially damaged ang bahay, mga totally damaged mas mahirap dahil talagang tatayuan pa natin sila ng bahay. That’s the problem now,” Marcos said.

“Sa mga nasiraan ng bahay – completely destroyed houses - mayroong emergency support na gagawin ang [Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development], ang human settlements at mayroon ding gagawin ang [National Housing Authority] para magtulungan sila and mayroong assistance at magpapatayo rin ng bahay,” he added.

The government would also provide construction materials for the identified vicitims for them to start rebuilding their homes.

SCHOOLS

Meanwhile, Marcos also said that an inventory of public schools across Egay-hit areas in northern Luzon was underway, in anticipation for the opening of the new school year in August.

The President said an inventory of public schools was necessary to "ensure a smooth opening of classes" next month.

"Tingnan natin what we can do in a month kasi we have one month, August 28 ang pasukan,” Marcos said.

NDRRMC earlier reported that schools were among the infrastructures damaged in Egay's wake.

As of Sunday, Egay's infrastructural damage was estimated at P4.38 billion, the disaster council said.

