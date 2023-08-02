Filipinos wave the Philippine flag as they join the first day of the week-long international event World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal. Christina Quiambao, ABS-CBN News

LISBON, Portugal — Around a thousand Filipinos joined Catholics from across the world who gathered here for the first World Youth Day (WYD) since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The Philippines is the largest delegation among Southeast Asian countries for the major Catholic festival that kicked off with a Mass at Eduardo VII Park on Tuesday, according to organizers.



Filipinos from other delegations such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Australia were also among the participants of the weeklong event.

Abi Halal, a first-time pilgrim, shared with ABS-CBN News her experience in visiting the famed Marian shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, one of the dioceses included in the pre-WYD activities.

“Never in my entire life [did I think] that I will step into a place where an actual miracle happened,” she said.

The Fatima shrine is a main pilgrimage site for Catholics, known as the place where the Virgin Mary appeared to three Portuguese children. Two of them were canonized as saints by Pope Francis in 2017.

“I never thought having this experience would be so personal to me,” Halal said.

Halal also said sharing this experience with fellow Filipinos showed that faith remained strong for young Catholics in the Philippines.

“Despite all the things that [are] unideal with the Philippines right now, the faith is really stronger in all these circumstances,” she added.

Filipinos wave the Philippine flag as they join the festivities of World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal on Aug. 1, 2023. More than a thousand delegates from the Philippines will be attending the event, excluding Filipinos who are part of other countries' delegations such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Australia, among others. Christina Quiambao, ABS-CBN News

Fr. Jade Licuanan, head of the Episcopal Commission on Youth delegation, said Filipino youths were fortunate to experience the WYD despite several setbacks from its postponement in 2020 to visa issues encountered by some pilgrims.

He said the event could help Filipinos yearn for stronger faith among young people.

“As a Filipino citizen, may advantage if you are able to see other countries. So makikita mo, magko-compare ka, siguro maiinggit ka at one-point sana ganito rin ang Pilipinas,” he said in an earlier interview with ABS-CBN News.

(You would be able to compare, perhaps at one point wish that the situation of the same for the Philippines.)

“Tataas yung ideals mo for the Filipinos. Tataas yung pangarap for the Filipinos. Lalaki 'yung possibilities na pwedeng magawa for Filipinos. Ganoon din sa pananampalataya natin,” he said.

(You will dream big for the Filipinos. There will be more opportunities for Filipinos.)

“The World Youth Day is not just a start, but a beautiful and exciting journey awaits after the World Youth Day,” he added.

Filipino pilgrims in Lisbon said they looked forward to Pope Francis’ celebration of the Missioning Mass on WYD's last day, August 6. This will be his first major event after undergoing surgery in June.

The Pope is expected to also visit the Fatima Shrine and lead a vigil during his short stay in Portugal, according to the itinerary released by the Vatican.

The WYD is an international event for young people organized by the Catholic Church. It is held every three years since it was initiated by St. Pope John Paul II in 1986.

