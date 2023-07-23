Bishop Rex Alarcon, Episcopal Commission on Youth - Philippines head, with Filipino pilgrims during their pre-departure session at St. Michael's Retreat House in Antipolo on July 22, 2023. 📷: Fr. Jade Licuanan

Over nine hundred pilgrims from the Philippine delegation are set to attend the World Youth Day (WYD) in Lisbon, Portugal from August 1 to 6, 2023, officials said.

The Philippines is the biggest delegation for WYD among Southeast Asian countries this year.

Initially postponed by the Catholic Church in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, over 300,000 youths from all over the world are expected attend the WYD.

Pope Francis is also expected to lead several of its activities, including presiding the Missioning Mass on the last day of the event.

EAGERNESS AND EXCITMENT



Fr. Jade Licuanan of the Episcopal Commission on Youth – Philippines (ECY-PH) says this WYD is one-of-a-kind because it is the first WYD postponed due to a global health crisis.

“Ang nakikita kong change dito ay I think more of an excitement, eagerness kasi nga na-postpone siya... although, experiencing the World Youth Day in itself is very exciting,” he said.

In the ECY-PH delegation, 13 dioceses, 9 church organizations, 2 schools and 6 individuals will be participating in the event.

Of these dioceses, there will also be 42 priests, 8 sisters and 223 lay people offering their services for the Catechesis of the entire week.

Sarah Abigail Halal, a first-time pilgrim for the WYD, says preparing for the event can be overwhelming but inspiring as well.

“The very idea of being in [the] World Youth Day, of being in the same venue as global individuals, youths who are sharing the same faith as you is inspiring and special for me,” she said.

Halal will also be a part of the group that will participate in the pre-WYD event named “Days in the Diocese” where pilgrims will be immersed in a diocese in Portugal.

One of the most famous dioceses included is the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fátima. It is recognized as the site of a Marian apparition which led to the canonization of the two children who witnessed the event.

Pope Francis is also set to visit the known Marian shrine, according to the itinerary released by the Vatican.

LAST BID

Despite being close to a week away, a total of 36 pilgrims are still on their last bid for Schengen visas to attend the WYD.

Some of the issues raised by the Greek embassy, who handles visas bound for Portugal, include insufficient funds, no travel history, lacking proof of relationship with sponsor among others.

One of these delegates is Timothy John Aller, also a first-time pilgrim for the event. He said insufficient funds was the main reason behind his visa denial.

Last week, he along with the other pilgrims, received a notice from the embassy that their appeal for reconsideration was granted.

“I really don’t know what to feel right now... I shed a tear, I really cried for that second chance,” he said.

During the pre-departure session of the ECY delegation, Licuanan said two of their secretariats that assisted the visas of other delegates have their visas denied as well by the embassy. They are also still waiting for its reconsideration.

“Can you imagine ‘yung hirap, ‘yung mental torture of having to wait for it?... Down to one week of celebration na lang [‘yung iba],” Licuanan said referring to pilgrims who initially planned on participating in the pre-WYD activities.

"First time ko na-experience na ganito kahirap 'yung WYD. Nasa isip ko na lang na 'God must have a big surprise for you'," he added.

According to several sources, there is no word yet as to when the visas of the remaining pilgrims will be released but they have been instructed to rebook their flights to a later date.

The last batch of delegates confirmed to attend the WYD are set to depart on July 31, 2023.

The WYD is an international event for young people organized by the Catholic Church. It is held every three years since it was initiated by Pope John Paul II in 1985.