The Department of Agriculture with the assistance of the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division turns over agricultural products from Bongabon, Nueva Ecija as part of the Kadiwa on Wheels to Roman Catholic Diocese of Novaliches Consumers Cooperative headed by Fr. Roland Jaluag at the OMI Spiritual Center in Quezon City on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Some Department of Agriculture (DA) and Food Terminal Incorporated (FTI) officials were placed under a 6-month preventive suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman over an ongoing investigation into the purchase of onions for the Kadiwa Food Hub project.

In an order dated August 1, 2023, Ombudsman Samuel Martires put DA Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista, Administrative Officer Eunice Biblanias, DA Officer-in-Charge Chief Accountant Lolita Jamela, FTI Vice President for Operations John Gabriel Benedict Trinidad III and Budget Division Head Juanita Lualhati under preventive suspension without pay.

"In view of the foregoing, it appears that the evidence of guilt of respondents Evangelista, Biblanias, Jamela, Trinidad III and Lualhati is strong and the charges against them involve grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty which may warrant their removal from office," Martires said in the order.

DA Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban and FTI President Robert Tan were included in the list of respondents in the complaint filed before the Ombudsman.

The order noted that records showed that the DA, through Panganiban, entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with FTI for the Food Mobilization or Kadiwa Food Hub Project as the country faced an onion supply shortage last year.

The FTI then entered into a Letter of Agreement with Bonena Multi-Purpose Cooperative for the delivery of 8,845 bags of onions.

Documents further showed that violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and the Government Procurement Act were allegedly committed by the respondents because of a lack of parameters in the selection of the cooperative.

There was also questionable advance payment of 50 percent of the contract price, non-compliance to the MOA and partial implementation of the contract, and doubtful deliveries by Bonena, the Ombudsman said.

But in the order of the Ombudsman, only Evangelista, Biblanias, Jamela, Trinidad III, and Lualhati were included in the suspension order.

"Considering further that respondents continued stay in the office may influence potential witnesses and may prejudice the case filed against them due to their continued access to documentary evidence relative thereto, this office exercises its power to place respondents under preventive suspension," Martires said.