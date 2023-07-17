Home  >  News

Marcos admin aims to expand Kadiwa stores nationwide

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 17 2023 10:57 PM

The Marcos administration aims to expand its Kadiwa markets nationwide to directly connect farmers to markets and offer affordable goods to consumers. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 17, 2023
