Home > News Marcos admin aims to expand Kadiwa stores nationwide ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 17 2023 10:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Marcos administration aims to expand its Kadiwa markets nationwide to directly connect farmers to markets and offer affordable goods to consumers. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 17, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Bongbong Marcos Kadiwa Kadiwa markets agriculture /news/07/17/23/chinas-xi-meets-with-ex-president-duterte-in-beijing/video/news/07/17/23/parts-of-sctex-closed-for-safety-inspection/video/news/07/17/23/cope-thunder-drills-expand-to-visayas-mindanao/video/news/07/17/23/teves-camp-files-motion-to-dismiss-raps-in-degamo-slay/video/news/07/17/23/marcos-new-philippines-campaign-gets-mixed-reactions