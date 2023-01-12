Residents of San Andres in Malate, Manila line up to purchase red and white onions from Nueva Ecija for only P170 per kilo at the Kadiwa Center at the Bureau of Plant Industry on January 6, 2023. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture on Thursday announced they will temporarily stop selling cheaper onions at their Kadiwa stores starting this Friday, January 13, 2022.

DA Spokesperson Kristine Evangelista said the memorandum of agreement with their supplier, Food Terminal Inc, lapsed last December 31, 2022.

But the agency is currently looking for a second cycle to continue selling cheaper onions.

Evangelista said they will consider the new farmgate price of local onions after a steep drop when the importation plans were announced.

"Nakikipag-usap kami sa FTI kasi tinitingnan natin yung second cycle so baka kailangan namin ng supplemental na memorandum of agreement para magkaroon tayo ng second cycle ng sibuyas," Evangelista said.

The announcement came a few days after the Office of the Ombudsman investigated the agency for purchasing onions at a higher price and selling them much lower.

For the past few days, Kadiwa saw long lines of people queueing for onions which they sold at 170/kilo.

This is a stark contrast to onions in markets which have reached P500-600/kilo.

Inflation quickened to a 14-year high of 8.1 percent in December due to higher prices of select food items including onions and other vegetables.