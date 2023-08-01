Children play along a flooded street in Purok Sinamar in Barangay Libertad, Abulug, Cagayan, a day after Typhoon Egay brought heavy rains on July 27, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Some 2.4 million Filipinos nationwide were affected by super typhoon Egay and the habagat, with thousands still in evacuation centers on Tuesday, the disaster monitoring council said.

In its 8 a.m. report report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 668,974 families or 2,452,738 persons were affected by the country's 5th storm this year.

Of the figure, nearly 14,000 families or more than 50,000 individuals were still inside 736 evacuation centers, mostly in Central Luzon and the Ilocos Region.

The death toll due to Egay remained at 25, with 2 confirmed deaths and 23 for validation, the NDRRMC said.

Most of the reported deaths were in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) with 12, followed by the Ilocos Region with 8.

At least 52 people were injured while 13 remained missing.

NDRRMC Spokesperson Edgar Posadas said many areas were still flooded, especially in Northern Luzon.

These include 8 areas in La Union, 2 in Cagayan, and 434 in parts of Central Luzon such as Bulacan, Bataan, Pampanga, and Zambales, he said.

Production loss in the agriculture sector was pegged at P1.9 billion, based on the report, with more than 114,000 fisherfolk and farmers affected by the storm's impact.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) earlier said it monitored a price increase of P1.50 to P2 per kilo of rice following the recent onslaught of several typhoons.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. had warned of high prices of rice despite imports to boost the local supply.