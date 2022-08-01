Lawmaker seeks perks for single people

MANILA — A lawmaker has proposed a bill seeking perks for single persons.

In her bill, PBA party-list Rep. Margarita Ignacia Nograles said many single persons act as family breadwinners.

"In almost all cases nationwide, many of such single individuals function like a solo parent and bears the most burden in the family," she said in her explanatory note.

"The older children usually support the schooling of their younger siblings. The unmarried or single children, on the other hand, more often than not, support their parents especially when the latter are advancing in age or are in custody of relatives who have been limited by disabilities."

"Moreover, some single or unmarried individuals likewise provide financial support to the children of their siblings, or serve as guardians in cases where their siblings are abroad or are financially incapable of supporting their own children," she added.

Nograles said single individuals should have additional benefits and privileges, such as giving them work leaves and a flexible working schedule.

Also known as the "Single Persons' Welfare Act," the bill defines a single person as any individual who is not legally married or to anyone who was previously married but whose marriage was subsequently annulled or declared void, legally separated, and who exercises custody on or financially supports or aids someone not his or her child.

The bill will apply to all single persons who have a dependent as defined by the bill, except to those single persons who fall under the coverage of Republic Act 11861 or the Expanded Solo Parents' Welfare Act.

The bill will grant single persons educational benefits given under the Expanded Solo Parents' Welfare Act, cash assistance and work-from-home schedules.

The bill states that any change in the status of the single person, such that he or she has married, will terminate his or her eligibility for the said benefits and privileges.

The bill defines "dependents" as any person whose support and maintenance is contingent upon the aid of the single person such as the latter's minor siblings, minor nephews or nieces, unemployed parents and ascendants and relatives up to the fourth degree of consanguinity who have disabilities.

