MANILA — Have you ever been "ghosted"?

A lawmaker wants to make "ghosting"--or the act of cutting off all forms of communication with a person one is dating--an emotional offense.

In his House Bill 611, Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo Teves said "ghosting" could be mentally physically, and emotionally exhausting.

"Studies have shown that social rejection of any kind activates the same pain pathways in the brain as physical pain, meaning there's a biological link between rejection and pain. That goes for friends and partners, alike," the lawmaker said.

Teves added that ghosting could make one feel rejected and neglected.

"Ghosting has adverse effects on the mental state of the one being ghosted and his or her emotional state is still adversely affected as he or she will be constantly thinking of the welfare or unexplained reasons of the one who ghosted," he said.

"The ambiguity with ghosting, is there is no real closure between the parties concerned and as such, it can be likened to a form of emotional cruelty and should be punished as an emotional offense because of the trauma it causes to the 'ghosted' party,'" the lawmaker said.

The bill defines "emotional abuse" as acts or omissions causing or likely to cause mental or emotional suffering of the victim, such as, but not limited to ridicule or humiliation, repeated verbal abuse and mental infidelity.

It also classifies "ghosting" as a form of emotional abuse that could happen once a person is in a "dating relationship" with the opposite sex.

The same measure defines dating relationship as a situation wherein the parties live as husband and wife without the benefit of marriage or are romantically involved over time.

The bill, however, does not prescribe any penalty for ghosting.

Before filing the measure, Teves also pushed for the renaming of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

