Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATE) -- Even as the Philippines mourns the death of former President Fidel V. Ramos, the country also remembered former President Corazon Aquino who passed away 13 years ago on Monday.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was among those who sent flowers to the democracy icon's resting place at the Manila Memorial Park in in Parañaque City.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos sent flowers to former President Corazon Aquino's resting place. Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

"Aug. 1 is the death anniversary of President Cory and we remember her this day," former Sen. Franklin Drilon, who was a member of the Aquino Cabinet, said on ANC when he was interviewed mainly regarding Ramos, who died Sunday.

In a separate statement sent to ABS-CBN News, Drilon said: "Commemorating one’s death is also a time of looking back at the past. President Cory taught us to value, love and protect our democracy. She fought for our freedom."

"She fought corruption. She restored hope and trust in the government. Her strength, character, principles and leadership continue to inspire us," he added.

"The leaders of today and the future generation should strive hard to emulate the values and principles that President Cory showed us."

Former Vice President Leni Robredo, in a Facebook post, said Aquino "stood as the symbol of hope and possibilities, answering the call to serve our nation in a most consequential time."

"We must not forget the crucial role that she played as a woman of firsts, leading the Filipino people through the birthing pains of a democracy with grace and quiet strength," she said.

Aquino helped the Filipinos "envision the wonders that come when we stand in solidarity" as the country endured the tumultuous years that followed her ascent to power, Robredo said.

"I hope that her faith will inspire ours, amid the many challenges that we face as a nation," she added.

Once a reluctant housewife, Aquino replaced Marcos' father as Philippine president after his ouster in the historic 1986 People Power Revolution. She was the nation's chief executive until 1992, and was succeeded by Ramos.

Even in retirement, Aquino remained in the public eye and continued to speak out on political issues.

In March 2008, her family announced that Aquino had colon cancer. She passed away more than a year later at 76.

Her son, Benigno Simeon "PNoy" Aquino III, was also elected president from 2010 until 2016. He passed away on June 24 last year due to an illness.

"We have to pay our respects to our departed leaders who shaped our history. And I am sure, as I said, people like former President Ramos, former President PNoy Aquino, former President Cory, they will be judged well by our historians," Drilon, who was also part of the Ramos Cabinet, said in the ANC interview.

A Holy Mass in commemoration of Aquino's 13th death anniversary will be aired live at 5 p.m. via the Ninoy & Cory Aquino Foundation Facebook page, said former Sen. Bam Aquino, a nephew of the country's first female leader.

"Today, as we remember President Cory’s faithful hope and love in service of our country, we invite you to virtually gather for a Holy Mass," he said.

- with reports from Sherrie Ann Torres, Jeck Batallones and Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News